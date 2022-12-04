China rejects US smuggling of Syrian oil | News

Report This Content

Chinese authorities on Friday rejected the position of the United States (USA) of constantly violating international laws with the smuggling of oil and grains from Syria, as well as the cantonment of military forces.

For his part, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, denounced the illegal nature of the stationing of US troops in Syria, the smuggling of Syrian grain and oil promoted by the US, as well as the attacks that take place against the Arab nation, with missiles from that country.

“I observed the pertinent reports. Some Syrians were reported to have said that what the US troops have done leaves them struggling to survive the winter,” he said.

“We believe that the international community is not blind to this and will be vigilant about it,” said the representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lijian ratified China’s commitment to a peaceful and independent foreign policy, far from acts of coercion or misinformation.

“The United States must stop slandering and attacking China. A stable and healthy relationship requires efforts from both sides,” Zhao Lijian said.

#China He rejected comments from the US Secretary of State who said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that Beijing represents a challenge and denounced its Cold War mentality and ideological bias.

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 2, 2022

The Ministry argued that US forces sent 54 tankers from northeastern Syria to their bases in northern Iraq on Thursday, the latest act of smuggling from the Arab country.

The Government of Bashar Al Assad stated that between 2011 and the first half of 2022, US smuggling activities have represented losses of more than 100 billion dollars for Syria.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



