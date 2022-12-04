WHO: 90% of the population has some immunity to Covid-19 | News

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Friday that at least 90 percent of the world‘s inhabitants are somehow immune to the Covid-19 disease.

“WHO estimates that at least 90 percent of the world population currently has some level of immunity to SARS CoV-2 due to previous infection or vaccination,” stressed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Likewise, the director of the health organization warned that last week more than 8,500 deaths were registered, although the number of weekly deaths from the disease has had a small decrease.

“We cannot ensure that the emergency phase of this pandemic is behind us. We expected it, but so far it has not happened, ”he said.

Likewise, he declared that there are conditions that favor the appearance of new variants, which could be a catalyst for mortality.

Data offered by Ghebreyesus confirmed that deaths from the coronavirus in the world decreased by almost 90 percent since last February, and pointed out that there are currently more than 500 Ómicron subvariants.

“We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we are not there yet,” he said.

Since March 11, 2020, the WHO has classified the Covid-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 and detected at the end of 2019, as a pandemic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



