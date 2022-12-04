World

Israeli army kills another young Palestinian in the West Bank | News

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned this Friday the murder of a Palestinian youth in the city of Huwwara, located south of Nablus, West Bank.

The young man was identified as Ammar Mefleh, who according to the statement issued by the entity, died after being shot at point blank range by an Israeli soldier.

The text of the institution blamed the Zionist government for the crime that demonstrates the constant plans to take the situation to an extreme climate, and further expand its genocide.

The Palestinian side also said that this is part of the fascist extermination policy promoted by Israeli politicians and the highest echelons of that government.

“Not a single day goes by in Palestine without Israeli crimes. Earlier today, an Israeli soldier shot a Palestinian at point-blank range in Huwwara, south of the occupied city of Nablus, in the West Bank,” the Department of Diplomacy and Public Policy published.

Lastly, the Government emphasized that this crime should promote the actions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to fulfill its mission, do justice and complete the investigations so that Israel is judged for this and other outrages against the Palestinian people.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

