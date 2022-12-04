Iran begins construction of new Khuzestan nuclear power plant | News

Report This Content

Iran begins construction of a new nuclear power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts of electricity in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, announced the head of the Persian country’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

The head of the AEOI inaugurated on Saturday the construction operation of the “Karun” nuclear power plant in the Darkhovein district in the Shadegan county of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

“The government is moving towards low-cost energy and fuel production, therefore the development of nuclear power plants is on the agenda of this organization,” he said.

#Iran Starts construction of light-water Karin power plant in Darkhovin, Khouzestan province. The pressurized-water nuclear reactor produces 300MW electricity. The reactor will use 4% purified oxide uranium as fuel. The construction work expected to finish in 8 yrs. pic.twitter.com/HziUaodv6P

— Fereshteh Sadeghi فرشته صادقی (@fresh_sadegh)

December 3, 2022

The plant is of the pressurized water reactor (PWR: Pressurized Water Reactor), considered the most used worldwide in nuclear power plants for electricity generation, and with the capacity to produce 300 megawatts of electricity.

It will be built exclusively by Iranian companies on a plot of approximately 50 hectares near the Karun River and the works are expected to be completed within eight years until 2030.

The new 300-megawatt plant will take eight years to build and cost about $2 billion, the country’s state-run radio and television agency reported.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



