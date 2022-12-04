Russia will not accept a ceiling on oil prices imposed by the EU | News

Russia will not accept a maximum price for Russian oil, while the government is analyzing the situation around the price cap imposed by the European Union (EU), Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, reported to journalists.

“Now we are analyzing. Certain preparations have been made for such a ceiling. We will not accept this ceiling, and how the work will be organized, after the analysis, which will be carried out quickly, we will report,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Friday, EU countries agreed on an adjustable price ceiling for Russian oil, supplied by sea, at $60 a barrel, and on Saturday the decision will be approved by the EU Council. Similar measures were announced by the G7 countries and Australia.

The price cap will come into effect in all G7, EU and Australian jurisdictions on December 5, 2022. The respective regulations are expected to include a time-limited exception for transactions involving oil dispatched in ports and loaded in a ship before that date.

On the other hand, the Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that Russia will stop supplying oil to Europe this year, after the EU decided to cap the price of a Russian barrel.

“Starting this year #Europe will live without Russian oil. #Moscow has already made it clear that it will NOT supply #oil to countries that support price caps against the market,” Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account and other social networks. .

“Very soon the #EU will blame #Russia for using oil as a weapon,” the Kremlin representative predicted in his brief statement.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



