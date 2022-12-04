UN condemns murder of Palestinian youth in Huwwara, West Bank | News

World

The special coordinator of the United Nations Organization (UN) for the Peace Process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, condemned this Saturday the murder of the young Palestinian Ammar Mifleh, which occurred the day before at the hands of an Israeli soldier in Huwwara, a town in the occupied West Bank.

The entity‘s representative assured that the culprit must be punished and admitted to being horrified by the incident, which occurred during a fight between the member of the occupation army and the local civilian.

“Such incidents must be fully and promptly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable,” Wennesland said through his account on the social network Twitter.

Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwarra in the o. West Bank. My heartfelt condolences to his family bereaved him. Such incidents must be fully & promptly investigated, & those responsible held accountable.

—Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland)
December 2, 2022

Videos posted on social media show a member of the occupation forces firing point blank at Mifleh, whose body collapsed. Subsequently, the military prevented Palestinian ambulances from approaching him to provide him with help, for which he bled to death.

Two weeks ago, the UN special envoy in that region denounced the increasing incursions by Israeli settlers against the Palestinians residing in the city of Hebron.

Official data indicates that so far this year the Israeli occupation army has killed more than 210 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom lived in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

