World

Israel launches new bombardment against the Gaza Strip | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Israeli occupation army bombarded areas of the Gaza Strip with its aviation early Sunday morning, where strong explosions were reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN condemns murder of Palestinian youth in Huwwara, West Bank

Palestinian media reported that Tel Aviv warplanes attacked points in the city of Khan Younis. So far there are no reports on casualties caused by the bombing and material damage.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published that they attacked a workshop for the production of anti-aircraft missiles of the Palestinian organization Hamas, which they consider a terrorist group.

The statement specifies that “the workshop serves as the central site for the production of most of the organization’s rockets in the Gaza Strip” and adds that a Hamas tunnel was attacked in the south of the enclave.

The text indicates that this aggression against the Strip occurred in response to a rocket launched the day before from Gaza, which fell in an unpopulated area in southern Israel and did not cause damage.

Located in the southwest of Israel, the Strip covers an area of ​​360 square km, in which more than two million Palestinians reside, with a population density of more than 5,000 inhabitants per square km.

Israel’s blockade of goods and fuel, as well as its frequent bombardments, have worsened the humanitarian situation, compounded by the deficit in health, water, energy and other basic infrastructure services.

בתגובה לירי הרקטה לעבר ישר, מטוסי קרבו הלילה סדנייצור מל”ח של רגון הטרור חמ.

הארכזי לייצור מרבית הרקטות של הארגון ברצועה.

בנוסף, נתקפה מנהרת טרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס בדרום הרצועה.

התקיפה הלילה ממשיכה את מגמת הפגיעה ביכולת ההתעצמות של חמאס ברצועה pic.twitter.com/euA42YuaqN

— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline)
December 4, 2022

In May 2021, the IDF carried out around 1,500 shelling raids on the Strip, from where Hamas militants fired around 4,300 rockets into areas in southern and central Israel after the killing of Palestinian youths by Tel Aviv soldiers.

During the 11 days of fighting, Israeli strikes killed some 230 people while Hamas rockets killed 13 people in Israel.

On November 30, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was commemorated throughout the world.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lukashenko: Belarusian and Russian military are preparing as a single army

9 hours ago

Source: EU countries will be responsible for meeting the oil price ceiling

9 hours ago

Minsk does not see the West’s readiness for negotiations on Ukraine, Lukashenko said

10 hours ago

Lukashenka told Shoigu that Minsk is ready to fulfill its obligations

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.