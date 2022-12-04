Israel launches new bombardment against the Gaza Strip | News

Report This Content

The Israeli occupation army bombarded areas of the Gaza Strip with its aviation early Sunday morning, where strong explosions were reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN condemns murder of Palestinian youth in Huwwara, West Bank

Palestinian media reported that Tel Aviv warplanes attacked points in the city of Khan Younis. So far there are no reports on casualties caused by the bombing and material damage.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published that they attacked a workshop for the production of anti-aircraft missiles of the Palestinian organization Hamas, which they consider a terrorist group.

The statement specifies that “the workshop serves as the central site for the production of most of the organization’s rockets in the Gaza Strip” and adds that a Hamas tunnel was attacked in the south of the enclave.

The text indicates that this aggression against the Strip occurred in response to a rocket launched the day before from Gaza, which fell in an unpopulated area in southern Israel and did not cause damage.

Located in the southwest of Israel, the Strip covers an area of ​​360 square km, in which more than two million Palestinians reside, with a population density of more than 5,000 inhabitants per square km.

Israel’s blockade of goods and fuel, as well as its frequent bombardments, have worsened the humanitarian situation, compounded by the deficit in health, water, energy and other basic infrastructure services.

December 4, 2022

In May 2021, the IDF carried out around 1,500 shelling raids on the Strip, from where Hamas militants fired around 4,300 rockets into areas in southern and central Israel after the killing of Palestinian youths by Tel Aviv soldiers.

During the 11 days of fighting, Israeli strikes killed some 230 people while Hamas rockets killed 13 people in Israel.

On November 30, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was commemorated throughout the world.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

