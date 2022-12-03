Source: EU countries will be responsible for meeting the oil price ceiling

BRUSSELS, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The EU countries will be responsible at the national level for the implementation of the decision on the price ceiling for Russian oil and report to the European Commission, a high-ranking European source told journalists in Brussels.

The G7 countries, the EU and Australia are introducing a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian maritime crude oil from December 5. The price ceiling is being introduced in parallel with the start on Monday of the EU embargo on the purchase of Russian crude oil transported by tankers.

“Member states will be responsible for the implementation of the price ceiling in the European Union. An obligation is also being introduced to inform the European Commission on this issue,” the source said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West’s idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this would be contrary to its own interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, pointed out that the Russian Federation would not supply oil to countries that would set a price ceiling, neither at $60 per barrel, nor at any other cost. He added that such restrictions are interference in market instruments, Russia is ready to work with those consumers who are ready to work on market conditions.