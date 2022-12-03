Minsk does not see the West’s readiness for negotiations on Ukraine, Lukashenko said

“I’m not going to scare anyone here. All the more so. Everyone is already scared, scared. But if they want us to live peacefully in our region, without looking at how they look at it from across the ocean, then Russia , and Belarus is ready for this. If they want to fight to the last, whether it’s a Ukrainian, or a Pole, or even mercenaries, well, that’s their business, that’s their right. So far, for example, I and our special services don’t see that they are we are ready for full-fledged negotiations and humanly negotiate,” Lukashenka said, commenting on the opponents’ readiness to resolve the situation in the region. Lukashenka’s words are quoted by the Sputnik Belarus agency on Saturday.