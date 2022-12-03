Lukashenka told Shoigu that Minsk is ready to fulfill its obligations

On October 10, Lukashenka announced that he had agreed with the President of Russia on the involvement of a regional group of troops in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State. The Belarusian Defense Ministry clarified that the total number of Russian military personnel in the joint regional grouping of troops in Belarus is planned at a little less than 9,000. Russian military personnel began to arrive in Belarus, including the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops. Earlier it was reported that about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored combat vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm are also planned to arrive in Belarus as part of the deployed Belarusian-Russian group of troops from the Russian Federation.