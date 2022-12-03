Oil Price Ceiling Agreement Participants Approve Control Standards

BRUSSELS, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The parties to the agreement on the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil have agreed on common standards for monitoring the implementation of this decision, a high-ranking European source told journalists in Brussels.

The G7 countries, the EU and Australia are introducing a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian maritime crude oil from December 5. The price ceiling is being introduced in parallel with the start on Monday of the EU embargo on the purchase of Russian crude oil transported by tankers.

“We agreed on a list of such services, for example, transport. We are talking about trade, brokerage, financial services and transportation,” the source said.

According to the source, uniform requirements have been developed for the documents of buyers of Russian oil, transport companies, which will have to prove that they comply with the requirements for the flow of prices for Russian oil. “For example, a transporter may need a document certified by the client that the price ceiling has been met, or the relevant article of the contract,” the source in the EU explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West’s idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this would be contrary to its own interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, pointed out that the Russian Federation would not supply oil to countries that would set a price ceiling, neither at $60 per barrel, nor at any other cost. He added that such restrictions are interference in market instruments, Russia is ready to work with those consumers who are ready to work on market conditions.