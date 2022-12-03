In Ukraine, a case was opened because of a photo of an elite car of the deputy head of Zelensky’s office

MOSCOW, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The Kyiv police opened a criminal case on the unauthorized use of CCTV camera data due to the publication by the Ukrainian media of a photograph of the deputy head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Kirill Tymoshenko, driving an elite Porsche Taycan electric car, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“After the publication of ‘Not Martial Law of the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko’, the Serious Crimes Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of unauthorized copying of information from the Safe City video surveillance system,” the journalists specified.

It is noted that the criminal proceedings were registered the day after the original publication. It is also alleged that the editors of the publication know the production number.

Ukrayinska Pravda on Thursday published a journalistic investigation, which dealt with the deputy head of Zelensky Tymoshenko’s office. He repeatedly got into the lenses of surveillance cameras while driving a new Porsche electric car worth about 100 thousand dollars.

Journalists of the publication reported that, judging by the route of the car and the photo from Tymoshenko’s social networks, the official lives in an elite village near Kyiv, which the publication calls “the main settlement of Ukrainian millionaires.”

In October, journalists from another Ukrainian publication already published an investigation about Tymoshenko and his cars. Then it was reported that the official uses an SUV on business trips, transferred to the American General Motors for humanitarian needs.

After analyzing the photos and videos published by Tymoshenko, Ukrainian journalists noticed the same black Chevrolet Tahoe there. A batch of 50 such SUVs was handed over to Ukraine by the American auto giant General Motors back in the spring, when Tymoshenko’s new car began to appear in Timoshenko’s commercials.