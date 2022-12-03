A rally against the supply of weapons to Ukraine takes place in Rome

ROME, December 3 – RIA Novosti. A major protest over the economic policy of the Italian government and the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine is taking place in the center of Rome at the call of the Base Trade Union (Usb), the Confederation of Basic Committees (Cobas) and a number of other national trade unions.

“Lower the guns, raise the wages!” – this is the main slogan of the manifestation, for participation in which workers from different cities of the country came to the capital. About 10,000 people are taking part in the protest, according to organizers.

On the eve of the Apennines, at the initiative of these trade unions, a nationwide strike of transport workers and some categories of civil servants, including medical and school workers, took place. Against the background of strong inflation and a sharp rise in prices for electricity and gas, the organizers of the strike put forward not only numerous economic demands.

“Let’s say ‘no’ to the war and the war economy, to the increase in military spending and the supply of weapons to Ukraine,” they said in their appeal to the workers.

“Today’s demonstration is a continuation of yesterday’s strike. The government’s decisions do not open any prospects for the country. Moreover, there is a diabolical desire to strike at the weakest,” said one of the leaders of Usb, Guido Lutrario.

“Our country is participating in the war through the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine. In the context of the economic crisis, social costs continue to be shifted onto the shoulders of workers. While military spending is growing, wages remain miserable,” said one of the trade union leaders, Eduardo Sorge.

The demonstrators, who move through the center of Rome from Piazza della Repubblica to Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, chant: “Dignity, dignity!” A group of young protesters sang the famous folk song “Bella chao”, which was sung by members of the resistance movement during World War II.

On Thursday, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a special decree that provides for the continuation of various assistance to Ukraine in 2023, including the supply of weapons.

The list of military equipment and equipment sent by Rome to Ukraine is classified. According to the newspaper Corriere della Sera, “According to sources in NATO, at the moment Italy has sent Kyiv weapons worth between 300 and 500 million euros.”

Deliveries of weapons to Ukraine are less and less popular in the Apennines. According to a study recently conducted by the specialized institute Emg, the number of Italians who support military assistance to Ukraine has dropped to 36%, while 41% oppose it.