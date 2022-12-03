Kyiv politician took a combat photo for the anniversary and disgraced himself

MOSCOW, December 3 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainians in Ukrainians in Twitter criticized the photo of the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the leader of the Radical Party Oleg Lyashko in military uniform and with a machine gun in his hands, published in his official account.

In the comments to the frame, the politician indicated that today he turns fifty years old.

“They don’t disdain anything, just to promote themselves,” wrote one of the subscribers.

“Such PR has not worked for a long time, you only make people laugh,” they added in response.

“This is not a soldier, this clown politician is trying to create the appearance of at least some kind of activity,” the Ukrainian explained to English-speaking users.

“I just woke up at 11 in the morning and immediately went to the photo shoot, doesn’t take care of myself at all,” they sneered on the Web.

“I understand that they don’t shoot in Kyiv, but at least you soiled your uniform with dirt, pulled up your bulletproof vest and put a couple of magazines in your pockets. Even suckers don’t even fall for this anymore,” one of the commentators noted.

Lyashko is known for extraordinary antics in the Verkhovna Rada, where he was a deputy for several convocations in a row. In particular, at one of the parliamentary sessions in 2011, he went to the podium with a bag of earth and began to eat it. Also, the politician has repeatedly brought cows to the buildings of the Rada and the Cabinet. In Russia in 2015, a criminal case was opened against Lyashko under the articles “abduction of a person”, “torture”, “use of prohibited means and methods of warfare.”