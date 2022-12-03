MOSCOW, December 3 – RIA Novosti. Stockpiles of weapons in the warehouses of the Bundeswehr are enough for two days of intense fighting, Germany expert Oliver Moody said on Times Radio.

According to him, due to the conflict in Ukraine and the supply of equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warehouses are depleted throughout Europe. However, in Germany, this problem is felt especially acutely due to the long-term policy of reducing the funding of the Armed Forces. As the expert clarified, now Berlin will have to spend at least 20 billion euros to restore an arsenal that will meet the minimum requirements of NATO.

Moody also added that the Bundeswehr had only two days of active military action left in case of need.

After the start of the Russian special operation to liberate Donbass, the United States, Great Britain and the European Union allocated billions of dollars for military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign weapons will become legitimate targets for the Russian Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.