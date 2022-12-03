World

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus assessed the level of threat from Ukraine

MINSK, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The security situation in the Ukrainian direction is unpredictable, but the Belarusian armed forces control it, taking the necessary measures, said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.
“The situation today is unpredictable. Of course, everything can happen, but it is under control, we are monitoring it very carefully, we are taking a set of measures. Therefore, there is no need to worry now,” the minister told the ONT television channel, answering a question about assessing the level of threat from the Ukrainian direction.
The head of the Ministry of Defense also commented on the possibility of risks for Belarus when delivering Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv. “No, this will not create an additional threat for Belarus. In general, air defense systems are defensive systems. They are designed to counter aircraft weapons, missile weapons, so it is excluded here,” he said, answering the question whether this poses a danger to Belarus.
Speaking about the situation on the western border, the minister noted that Minsk sees a set of measures carried out by NATO to prepare for war in advance. “According to the indicators that we use and on the basis of which we draw conclusions, it takes years. Therefore, the word is that preparations are being made in advance. There is no direct preparation that groups are being created right now,” the minister stated.
Minsk does not see the West’s readiness for negotiations on Ukraine, Lukashenko said

