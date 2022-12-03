World

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip fell in an open area in Israel

MOSCOW, December 3 – RIA Novosti. A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, it fell in an open area, no one was injured, i24news TV channel reports.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced an air alert in the southern part of the country.
“A rocket fired towards southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip … fell in an open area without causing damage,” the TV channel said, citing the military.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Twitter the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip, and also stated that no interceptors were fired in response.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
