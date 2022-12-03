MOSCOW, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The EU must change its belligerent rhetoric against Russia and contribute to a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Irish politician Michael McNamara told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In her speech at a joint meeting of parliament in Dublin, dedicated to the fiftieth anniversary of the country’s membership in the European Union, the President of the European Commission called on the local government to support Kyiv and the government of Volodymyr Zelensky.

10:44 Britain pounced on von der Leyen for one phrase about Ukraine

“It is easy to fan the flames of war. It is easy to spread jingoism. But conflicts very rarely end in unconditional surrender. Instead, they are stopped by people who are in painful and painstaking negotiations with forces with which they deeply disagree,” McNamara said.

He noted that “the European Union was created to maintain world peace” and asked von der Leyen not to deviate from this course.

In mid-November, Zelensky, during an online speech at the G20 summit, announced his vision of steps to restore peace in Ukraine, consisting of ten points. Among his proposals are radiation and nuclear safety, food and energy security, the release of all prisoners, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the “withdrawal of Russian troops” and the cessation of hostilities, the “return of justice”, counteracting ecocide, preventing escalation, fixing the “end of the war.” Also at the G20, Zelensky said that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary to RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kyiv’s position of unwillingness to negotiate.