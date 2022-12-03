Know which products are the result of modern slavery | News

Every December 2, the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is celebrated, a date that arose in commemoration of a day in 1949, when the United Nations General Assembly approved the Convention for the suppression of trafficking in persons and the exploitation of others.

Human trafficking and forced labor shape tragedies of modern slavery in the United States

The day aims to demand the eradication of contemporary forms of slavery such as human trafficking, sexual exploitation, child labor, forced marriage and the recruitment of children for use in armed conflicts.

In this sense, the International Labor Organization (ILO) revealed that more than 50 million people around the world are victims of modern slavery, even being exploited in the manufacture of everyday products.

Currently, some of the most common products in people’s daily lives are manufactured thanks to the exploitation of human beings who will not even have the opportunity to try them and suffer terrible working conditions.

Products

Chocolate

Most of the chocolate industries source their cocoa from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, where it is harvested by slave labor, the Listverse page reported.

This is how many of them are children taken from poor nations like Mali or kidnapped, to dedicate themselves to carrying sacks of cocoa that, due to their weight, can cause them serious physical injuries.

Clothing

Cheap clothing is often made in factories that use slave labor, illegally employing children that employers treat as if they were one more property of these factories for the production of this product.

Rubber

This raw material, which is used for a whole range of everyday objects, is also produced through human exploitation.

Several investigations revealed that in the rubber plantations in Liberia the workers are treated like slaves. In addition, the industry in this African country is poorly regulated and poorly controlled merchandise.

Palm oil

The palm oil industry, which is used in a variety of products from cosmetics to fuel, also relies on slave labor. The product is generally produced on the islands of Indonesia, Borneo and Sumatra.

Because there is very little direct contracting of labor, the plantations lack supervision of working conditions, and the companies are accused of terrible practices against those who try to escape from the farms.

Pornography

Pornographic movies may involve women being sold into slavery. Those from Thailand, the Philippines or Nigeria are in high demand in the West, where they are used not only for prostitution, but also for pornography.

The number of people sold each year is believed to be in excess of several million, with more than 80 percent of these women being employed for sexual purposes.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



