New coup attempt in Burkina Faso denounced | News

The leader of the Burkina Faso military junta, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, denounced on Thursday before civil organizations what he called an attempted coup in the country over the past weekend.

According to the press report, Traoré confessed to religious leaders and representatives of social organizations in Ouagadougou, the capital, that he knew those responsible for the conspiracy but preferred dialogue to arrest.

The conspirators intend to “undermine the morale and efforts” of the military junta, said the captain, stating that there is “money involved.”

However, he asked those present at the meeting to be alert and prepared for any eventuality because the transition to a democratic society was not going to be easy and there were elements of the army who wanted to take power by force.

Burkina Faso military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has spoken out on a recent attempted coup against his government, confirming that he knows the perpetrators, but prefers dialogue instead of arresting them.

— africannewsfeed (@africansinnews)

December 2, 2022

At the beginning of the week, several protesters appeared in the capital as supporters of Traoré, gathered and protested against the alleged coup attempt, reported some local media.

The head of the current de facto government received last Saturday a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao), led by the mediator designated by the organization for Burkina Faso, Mahamadou Issoufou.

Issoufou, former president of Niger, arrived in Ouagadougou to advise on the process of transferring power to a government formed by consensus.

In September, the 34-year-old captain led a group of disgruntled soldiers who deposed Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who had staged a coup in January against President-elect Roch Marc Christian Kabore.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



