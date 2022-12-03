Pimping network between France, Spain and Colombia dismantled | News

Report This Content

The Central Office for the Suppression of Trafficking in Human Beings (Ocrteh), of France, announced this Friday that 12 people were arrested in that country, Spain and Colombia in a coordinated operation to dismantle a large network of pimping, which exploited the less than fifty Latin American women.

According to the head of Ocrtech, Elvire Arrighi, the victims, between the ages of 20 and 40, were mainly of Colombian and Venezuelan nationality, and in the least of cases, from Peru and Paraguay.

He also added that the network, whose organization was pyramidal, was run from Colombia by a couple who recruited the victims with false promises of a better future in Europe and collected the benefits.

“Women were exploited in an absolutely industrial way in France, with up to ten services per day, which allowed the network to obtain up to 30 million euros (31,614,588 USD) annually in profits,” the authority said.

Commissioner Arrighi explained that the clients of the victims contacted them through call centers installed in Spain and France, dialing a number published in Internet advertisements.

The entity specified that the police operation allowed the arrest of six more people in Spain and another four in France.

He also pointed out that this type of international cooperation is unprecedented between France, Colombia and Spain, which shows that in the face of organized crime without borders, police forces can ally themselves.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



