Senate approves law to avoid the railway strike in the US | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The US Senate overwhelmingly approved on Thursday a measure to block a rail workers’ strike that could have a devastating impact on the US economy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They demand that the US drop charges against Julian Assange

In a vote of 80 to 15, the Senate approved a bill imposing a contract on a dozen unions representing rail workers.

It passed in an expedited vote as US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to act quickly to avoid a strike. However, an amendment to add paid sick leave for workers did not pass.

The bill was introduced in Congress after Biden warned that a rail worker strike could have a significant economic impact, “hurting millions of workers and families.”

Thank you to those Congressional leaders and bipartisan members who voted to avert a rail shutdown.

Together, we pulled our economy from the brink of a devastating shutdown that would’ve hurt millions of families and union workers.

I look forward to signing the bill into law.

—President Biden (@POTUS)

December 2, 2022

The measure now heads to the president’s desk. Once the bill becomes law, any strike action would be considered illegal. Following the passage, in a statement, Biden praised Congress for passing the bill, saying lawmakers “have spared this country a Christmas catastrophe.”

Business organizations have said a strike would disrupt the flow of fuel, medicine and other vital goods, with an estimated financial impact of $2 billion a day.

It would also disrupt commuter rail services for up to seven million commuters per day. Without congressional action, the rail workers’ work stoppage would have occurred starting next week.

The measure passed Thursday, a day after being passed by the House of Representatives, imposes a prior agreement with rail workers’ unions that includes 24 percent raises and $5,000 bonuses prorated in a series of annual payments.

The deal, negotiated in September by the Biden administration, was rejected by four of the 12 unions involved in the negotiations over a lack of paid sick leave.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report