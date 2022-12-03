Italians go on strike against the Government of Georgia Meloni | News

Italian unions called for the days of this Friday and Saturday a general strike, the first against the far-right government of Georgia Meloni and that extends through the main cities of the peninsula.

The grassroots unions (USB, for its acronym in Italian) called for a general strike on Friday with demonstrations in all cities, while a national demonstration was called for Saturday in Rome with a procession that will start at 2:00 p.m. local (UTC ) from Piazza della Repubblica.

According to the call, “the Government should have put its hand on the front of wages, low wages, minimum pensions, reintroduced greater fiscal progressivity, strengthened social safety nets and frozen the prices of necessities Instead, they did the exact opposite.”

They denounce as reasons for the general strike these days that “the interventions on pensions have been insignificant, while the more affluent classes continue to be favored also through subsidized taxation, introducing the first samples of a future tax of a single type”.

In that same sense, they refer that “they have hit the basic income by continuing the war against the poor, already undertaken by previous governments. They have reduced the tax relief on family bills, fully confirming only those of companies.”

In another part of the statement and call, the unions denounce that the budgets sent by Meloni to Parliament “seem to be in absolute continuity with the previous government of (Mario) Draghi, it seems to have been dictated under the supervision of the ministers of the previous government and the commissioners of the European Union”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



