5.4 magnitude earthquake registered in New Zealand | News

The organization dedicated to monitoring natural disasters in New Zealand, GeoNet, reported that this Friday an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 shook the North Island, one of the main ones that make up the country.

In this sense, the authorities specified that the epicenter was located 25 kilometers southeast of the town of Tokoroa, with the hypocenter located 156 kilometers deep.

“This earthquake is due to plate subduction under the North Island and is not related to the Taupō volcano,” the entity warned.

It should be remembered that last Wednesday, November 30, an earthquake caused a tsunami in Lake Taupō, which destroyed boats and damaged the municipality’s beach, since more than 180 aftershocks were detected.

Thus, the center of the North Island continues to be shaken by tremors following a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6, which struck about 20 km southwest of Taupō shortly before midnight, at a depth of five kilometers. .

According to GNS Seismic Service Officer John Ristau and Volcanic Service Officer Steve Sherburn, Wednesday’s quake is considered the largest tremor on record since May, when activity increased under the lake.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



