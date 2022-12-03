UNDP will support recovery of conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner, assured this Friday that he will provide support for the reconstruction and recovery of Ethiopia after the armed conflict in the north of that nation, which has affected it in its entirety.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN: Inequalities impede progress to end AIDS

“We (UNDP) discussed with the Ethiopian Association the support for this nation to promote development priorities and its commitment to peace,” Steiner said on his social networks.

The official met in the African nation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, and with the Minister of State for Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa Adela.

As detailed by the UNDP representative, the entity will provide all possible help to restore works destroyed by the conflict, as well as increase actions to support the displaced and affected.

Likewise, Steiner highlighted the determination of the current Ethiopian government to put an end to the confrontation with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and reach a Peace Agreement.

The Ethiopian side insisted that the national Executive prioritize the implementation of the treaty signed with the Tigray front, and updated the UNDP official on the situation in that region, where most of the armed conflict was concentrated.

Similarly, the foreign minister stressed that a special committee is in charge of monitoring and supporting the recovery and being aware of the situation of the communities.

However, he admitted that several links are missing to complete the return to normality, although he said that, as an encouraging point, there are several regions where electricity, education, telecommunications, among other basic services, have already returned.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report