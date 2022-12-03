WHO estimates that weekly cases of mpox have decreased by 90% | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Weekly monkeypox cases have dropped by 90 percent from the highest point of reported global disease cases, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO replaces name of monkeypox with mpox

“Meanwhile, the global outbreak of mpox (as monkeypox was renamed by the WHO) continues to decline, with 620 cases reported last week, more than 90 percent less than the August peak,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Likewise, the CEO revealed that most of the cases have been identified in Latin America.

“Meanwhile, the global #mpox outbreak continues to decline, with 620 cases reported last week – more than 90% less than the peak in August. Most cases are being reported from Latin America”-@DrTedros

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO)

December 2, 2022

Since the beginning of the outbreak and the declaration of an international health emergency by the WHO, a total of 81,000 cases and close to 60 deaths have been confirmed.

The disease reached more than 100 countries, the most affected being the United States (29,000 cases), Brazil (10,000 cases), Spain (7,400 cases), France (4,100 cases) and Colombia (3,800 cases).

Despite the fact that the global health governing body continues to accept the term monkeypox to refer to the disease, last Monday it recommended the name mpox to avoid racist comments spread since the beginning of the new outbreak of the condition.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report