US cancels trip of special envoy for LGBT issues to Indonesia

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The United States has canceled a trip to Indonesia by Special Envoy for LGBT Issues Jessica Stern, US Ambassador to Jakarta Sun Kim said in a statement posted on the embassy website.
“After discussions with colleagues in the Indonesian government, the US has decided to cancel Special Envoy Stern’s visit to Indonesia,” Kim said. He added that he still hopes to continue the dialogue on LGBT rights with Indonesia.
Stern was due to visit Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia. Indonesia’s top religious body said Thursday that Stern’s visit would damage the country’s religious and cultural values.
Earlier, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasya compared Stern to an ignorant guest.
