Paul Whelan contacted relatives from a prison hospital in Russia

“Paul is now at LPU-21, the prison hospital. He did not say why he was there, but promised to call later. Our parents think that he is returning to IK-17 today. This call at least became proof that he was alive, although he did not explain anything else: when Paul got there, why, why the calls stopped, why the US embassy was forced to seek information about his whereabouts, why the Russian authorities refused to answer, and so on, “David Whelan said.