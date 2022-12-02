MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Without Washington’s support, European countries would face serious defense problems, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a press conference at the Lowy Institute in Australia.

“And I’ll be brutally honest with you: Europe is not strong enough. We would be in trouble without the United States,” said the head of the Finnish government.

Marin noted that the United States provided the main military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, she called for the strengthening of Europe’s defense industry in order to be able to “cope with various situations.”

Against the background of the Russian special operation that began on February 24, Western countries, led by the United States, continue to supply weapons to Kyiv and help with intelligence, devastating their own arsenals.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces.