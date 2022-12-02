World

The Finnish Prime Minister gave a “brutally honest” assessment of European defense

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Without Washington’s support, European countries would face serious defense problems, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a press conference at the Lowy Institute in Australia.

“And I’ll be brutally honest with you: Europe is not strong enough. We would be in trouble without the United States,” said the head of the Finnish government.

Marin noted that the United States provided the main military assistance to Ukraine.
In addition, she called for the strengthening of Europe’s defense industry in order to be able to “cope with various situations.”
December 1, 20:16

Scholz called NATO the central guarantor of Europe’s security

Against the background of the Russian special operation that began on February 24, Western countries, led by the United States, continue to supply weapons to Kyiv and help with intelligence, devastating their own arsenals.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces.
Yesterday, 15:55

American Thinker: Zelensky will put Ukraine under the hammer

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Paul Whelan contacted relatives from a prison hospital in Russia

2 mins ago

Britain is waiting for rallies of transport workers, doctors, said Kelin

42 mins ago

EU is trying to expand anti-Russian front at any cost, expert says

1 hour ago

Zakharova commented on the fine for the Dozhd TV channel * in Latvia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.