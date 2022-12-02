Britain is waiting for rallies of transport workers, doctors, said Kelin

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Rallies of transport workers, doctors and other professions associated with the state are expected in the UK, as many of them have not received a salary increase for a long time, while London is trying to continue supporting Kyiv, said Russian Ambassador to Britain Andrey Kelin.

“Now the biggest strikes are starting in the UK: many will go on strike: transport workers, nurses, doctors, and a number of professions related to the state. People have not been raised wages, they live at the level of 2007,” Kelin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel. , answering the question of how realistic the possibility of London continuing to support Kyiv and injecting money into it.

At the same time, the very continuation of support, according to the diplomat, is possible, but this task is politicized and extremely difficult.

“The UK is in last place in the G7: both in terms of the state of the economy, and in the Eurozone, all the more, it is expected to recover to the level of 2019 within 5 years. Spreading this budget across various tasks, especially to help Ukraine, is an extremely difficult task,” – said the ambassador.

Probably, the country’s authorities will achieve this by raising taxes and reducing social and government spending, suggested Kelin.