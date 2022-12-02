EU is trying to expand anti-Russian front at any cost, expert says

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova do not meet the requirements of candidates for the European Union, but the organization aims to expand the anti-Russian front, so the EU will turn a blind eye to all its criteria, said Anvar Azimov, former Russian ambassador to Croatia, senior researcher at the Department of Integration Processes.

“For the European Union, Russia is the main adversary. Neither Georgia, nor Ukraine, nor Moldova, like virtually all the Western Balkans, according to their criteria, according to the requirements of the EU, are completely unsuitable for membership, but they will close their eyes,” he said, speaking during a round table on the topic “EU enlargement”.

Azimov noted that after the special operation in Ukraine, the European Union “needs a line to expand the anti-Russian front.”

“Contrary to all principles, all criteria, a line will be taken towards the gradual, but absorption of those states into the EU, and then into NATO. A political decision will be made here,” the ex-ambassador expressed his opinion.

He also believes that the European Union and the United States are pulling Serbia towards the adoption of anti-Russian sanctions for the sake of EU membership, but Belgrade will not join them.

“Brussels and the United States will make every effort to ensure that Serbia joins all decisions on foreign policy, the decisions of the European Union and the OSCE, and will slowly pull Serbia towards anti-Russian sanctions,” he said. At the same time, the expert stressed that Serbia would not join the sanctions, but “at a certain level, our relations with Serbia will be undermined.”