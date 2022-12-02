Zakharova commented on the fine for the Dozhd TV channel * in Latvia

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the decision on the fine in Latvia for the Dozhd TV channel *, said that “traitors are not loved anywhere.”

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Latvian National Media Council, Ivars Abolins, said that the Dozhd TV channel * operating in the country was fined 10 thousand euros for showing a map where Crimea is depicted as part of the Russian Federation, according to him, after the next violation, the channel’s license in the country will be canceled . According to Abolins, this is the second “serious violation” of the TV channel in recent months.

17:47 The head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia demanded the expulsion of journalists from Dozhd*

“The papers of loyalty to the local special services signed by Dozhd* employees didn’t help either? Remember, they don’t like traitors anywhere,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Dozhd* was not helped by the “surrender” of the host Alexei Korostelev (he was fired from the channel after he spoke on the air about helping Russian military personnel), and the placement of “gay symbols” did not help.

She also added that Korostelev’s colleagues “leaked” him: “The wife of the editor-in-chief of Dozhd *, she is also the head of the news on the channel, Ekaterina Kotrikadze ** in a choked voice said on the air that the journalist Korostelev allowed an opinion that could create an ambivalent feeling about the position channel. Interesting, right? It turns out that the whole channel has one opinion, which every correspondent is obliged to adhere to. “

“Oh, how bad it turned out. We are waiting for an attack of bipolarity at PACE and the OSCE,” Zakharova also wrote.

