MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. More than half of teachers in England have reported a rise in the number of pupils unable to afford school meals amid rising living costs, according to a survey by education charity Sutton Trust.

According to the survey, 52% of senior management in public schools noted an increase in the number of students who do not qualify for the state free school meals program and cannot afford breakfast or lunch due to rising prices. Among low-budget schools, this figure rose to 59%.

In this regard, 38% of teachers reported that more students came to school hungry, and 17% noticed that families were more likely to use the support of food banks. Similar figures among teachers in schools with the poorest funding are significantly higher – 56% and 27%, respectively.

In addition, 54% of respondents noted that more children come to school without warm clothes, and 74% of teachers surveyed reported that students look more tired in the classroom and it becomes difficult for them to concentrate on classes.

The survey was conducted among more than 6.2 thousand teachers across England through a special application for conducting surveys for teachers Teacher Tapp. The maximum error is 1%.

After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.

The Bank of England raised its base interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% from 2.25%. The regulator also said that the UK economy has entered a recession that is expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Annual inflation in the UK in October reached 11.1%.