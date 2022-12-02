Assange appeals to ECtHR to challenge extradition to US

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US, Reuters reported, citing a court statement.

“We confirm that the application has been received,” the publication says.

In the United States, Assange faces 175 years in prison. He was accused of disclosing the largest body of classified information in the history of the country. Now the 51-year-old Australian is trying to appeal to the High Court in London an appeal against the decision on his extradition.

Assange rose to prominence in 2006 for his work on WikiLeaks, a site founded to publish classified documents. In 2010, he made public footage of the US military. The footage showed how at least 18 civilians were killed after a US Air Force helicopter attack in Baghdad in 2007.

November 28, 18:10 Media outlets that published Assange’s materials called on the United States to drop charges against him

In 2010, WikiLeaks began publishing 250,000 US diplomatic documents.

In addition, Assange hosted a program on the RT channel, the premiere of a television project called “The World Tomorrow” (The World Tomorrow) took place on April 17, 2012.