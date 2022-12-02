White House clarifies Biden’s statement about a potential meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON, December 2 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s statement about the possibility of negotiations with Vladimir Putin does not mean that he intends to immediately begin a dialogue, said John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council.

“The president has been very consistent… he says what he means all the time and it hasn’t changed. You heard him, he said everything clearly yesterday, he has no intention of talking to Putin right now,” the White House spokesman said. .

As Kirby explained, the American leader did not demonstrate that now is the time for negotiations.

“He constantly said that only President (Vladimir. – Ed.) Zelensky can determine whether and when a settlement can be discussed and what conditions should be created for this, and how it will look,” the American official specified.

The White House spokesman added that Washington does not see the Ukrainian president’s readiness for dialogue with Moscow. According to him, the States will continue to support Kyiv and will not forcibly seat him at the negotiating table.

The day before, Biden said that he did not plan any contacts with Vladimir Putin, but allowed such a possibility if the Russian leader “shows interest” in ending the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, the American president stressed that any contacts are possible subject to US consultations with NATO partners.

The Kremlin considered the conditions put forward by Biden unacceptable. Press Secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov stressed that Washington does not recognize new territories within Russia, which “significantly complicates” the search for a common ground for mutual discussion.

As Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, Russia is not avoiding contacts, but has not yet heard significant ideas.

Moscow has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called its ultimate goal the liberation of Donbass and the creation of security guarantees for Russia.