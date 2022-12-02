339 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2023 | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated Thursday that around 339 million people will require some type of humanitarian aid by 2023.

According to the UN agency, the figure represents 19.1 percent more than in 2022.

“The population in need of humanitarian aid is equivalent to that of the third most populous country in the world,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

The official recognized that the humanitarian crisis situation that different countries are going through around the world “will accelerate” in 2023 and warned that the upward trend of this figure will persist in the coming years.

Given the effects of climate change, the risk of famine and the war in Ukraine, the UN requested this Thursday to raise 51.5 billion dollars to offer humanitarian aid to 230 million people in 68 countries.

“Next year will represent the largest humanitarian programme” ever launched globally, said United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

The amount of 51.5 billion dollars is 25 percent more than in 2022.

The UN estimates that around 45 million people will be at risk of famine in the coming year and forecasts that food insecurity will affect 222 million people in 53 countries.

In addition, the health pressure will grow with the increase in cases of diseases such as Covid-19, mpox -previously known as monkey smallpox-, Ebola or cholera.

According to the UN humanitarian coordinator, Ethiopia will be the country with the largest number of people in need of humanitarian aid in 2023, with 28.6 million people, 30 percent more than this year.

The African country is followed by Afghanistan, with 28.3 million (13.7 percent more), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 26.4 million people, presenting a decrease of 2.22 percent compared to 2022.

In some countries with armed conflicts, the number of people who will need humanitarian aid will remain close to that of 2022, in the case of Yemen (23.5 million) or Syria (14.6 million).

In the Ukrainian case, the humanitarian crisis forced the UN forecasts to change, but the aid reached 15.4 million people and its financing was 3.1 billion dollars, the highest for any country in 2022.

There will also be more than 20 million people who will receive humanitarian aid in Pakistan, a country affected by a sudden humanitarian crisis derived from the floods that occurred in August.

In Latin America, the cost of humanitarian aid will skyrocket by 30 percent in Haiti, reaching 715 million dollars for 5.2 million people, more than half of the Caribbean country’s inhabitants.

