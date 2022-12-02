Learn about some advances and challenges in the fight against HIV/AIDS | News

Every December 1, the World Day of Response to the pandemic caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, which causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), is commemorated.

UN warns that global response to HIV AIDS is in danger

According to UNAIDS, the entity in charge of the United Nations Organization’s policy in this regard, progress has been made in the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS worldwide, thanks to what they call a stable and long-term investment.

The Global Response to HIV/AIDS report reveals that improved access to HIV-related health services has resulted in a 15 per cent drop in the number of new infections over the past decade.

advances in #HIV they occurred when the ➕vulnerable were counted on and included in decision-making about their health. STILL, many countries do not have disaggregated data on key populations.

Governments must listen rather than hide key populations.

— UNAIDS Latina (@OnusidaLatina)

November 30, 2021

In addition, the report prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the Joint United Nations Program on AIDS (UNAIDS) shows that it has been possible to reduce 22 percent the mortality rate from causes related to HIV/AIDS.

According to the director of the Department of HIV at the WHO, Gottfried Himschall, “it has taken the world ten years to achieve this. There is a real possibility of making progress against the epidemic. But that can only be achieved by maintaining and accelerating this momentum for decades to come.”

UNAIDS warns of millions of AIDS-related deaths and the continued devastation of pandemics if leaders fail to address inequalities.

“We tried to make an urgent call to action,” he says @Winnie_Byanyima in the #WorldAIDSDay

Read more here����

— UNAIDS Latina (@OnusidaLatina)

November 29, 2021

According to UNAIDS, progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS can be summarized as:

– Access to HIV/AIDS diagnostic services has improved, making it possible for 61 percent of pregnant women in eastern and southern Africa to be tested and counselled.

– Nearly half (48 percent) of pregnant women who require medication to prevent the transmission of HIV to their children received it in 2010.

– Antiretroviral therapy or treatment (ART), which not only improves the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, but also prevents transmission, is now available to 6,650,000 people in developing countries. medium and low income. In total, 47 percent of the 14,200,000 people who need it have this treatment.

In June 2021, 28.2 million people had access to antiretroviral treatment, up from 7.8 million in 2010 �� although progress has slowed considerably, according to a new UNAIDS report. #WorldAIDSDay

— UNAIDS Latina (@OnusidaLatina)

November 29, 2021

However, there are still challenges:

– More than half of the people who need antiretroviral therapy in low- and middle-income countries still do not have access to it.

– Some countries are still designing their programs for people most at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS.

– Worldwide, the majority (64 per cent) of people living with HIV/AIDS aged 15-24 are women. The rate is even higher in sub-Saharan Africa, where infected girls and young women reach 71 percent. The main reason is that they do not even know the prevention measures.

– Although the improvement of services for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission has prevented some 350,000 new infections, around 3.4 million children live with HIV/AIDS and many of them do not have treatment. Only one in four children received antiretroviral therapy in 2010 in low- and middle-income countries. However, access to treatment by adults is broader: for every two adults who needed treatment, they received it.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



