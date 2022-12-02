Two more Palestinian youths die under Israeli fire | News

Report This Content

Members of the Israeli security forces killed two members of the Palestinian resistance on Thursday during a raid in the city of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, for a total of ten victims in a week.

ALBA-TCP ratifies support for the sovereignty of the people of Palestine

“Two young men, Muhamad Ayman Al Sadi, 26, and Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, were killed by Israeli occupation bullets early today during their attack on the Jenin camp,” said a statement from the Ministry of Health. Palestinian.

In the same operation, a third Palestinian was wounded and four ended up in detention.

For its part, the Israeli army stated that Saadi was a high-ranking agent of an armed group that “has carried out several shooting attacks against Israeli forces and has armed his organization’s militiamen.”

Zubaidi was allegedly some kind of lieutenant “a terrorist agent who participated in several shooting attacks against Israeli forces”, belonging to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

The invasion and genocide on Palestine must be seen by the whole world. Many people are unaware of a reality that has been going on for more than 70 years. Human rights violations, murdered children, Israel’s terrorism against the people and a cover-up by the UN and its allies.

— ABEL (@Abel_SdF1)

November 30, 2022

Two days ago, Zionist raids on the West Bank killed five Palestinians, in what is considered one of the bloodiest days so far this year.

According to figures from humanitarian organizations, between January and November the occupation forces killed 210 Palestinians, 158 of them in the West Bank and the rest in the Gaza Strip.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



