11 youths opposed to military junta sentenced to death in Myanmar | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A Myanmar court sentenced to death 11 young people opposed to the military junta in power since the beginning of February 2021, including seven university students, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported Thursday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

ASEAN holds emergency meeting on Myanmar

According to reports, the sentences were handed down yesterday at Rangoon’s Insein prison to four youths accused of killing an official and seven students from Dagon University in the city of Rangoon.

The students were detained last April and sentenced to death on charges of murdering a bank manager, the university’s Student Union reported.

#Myanmar #military court proceedings often shrouded in secrecy, legal process questionable, unclear if prisoners even have proper access to representation & executions likely done without announcement. Rights groups consistently slammed judicial system #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

—May Wong (@MayWongCNA)

December 1, 2022

These events occur after the execution last July of four other people opposed to the military junta, the first application of the death penalty in the country since 1988.

Various agencies and humanitarian organizations strongly condemned the de facto government for the executions of former National League for Democracy parliamentarian Phyo Zeyar Thaw, writer and activist Ko Jimmy, and activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

According to the Public Administration, since the coup that brought the military junta to power on the 1st. As of February 2021, a total of 128 people have been sentenced to death.

In addition, an estimated 2,500 Burmese have been killed during the military junta’s rule for repressive practices and more than 13,000 have been detained, adds the AAPP.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report