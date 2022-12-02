UN rejects Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights | News

Report This Content

The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved this Wednesday a resolution that manifests Israel’s non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, which prohibits the establishment of legal norms on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. .

UN condemns Israeli attack on Syrian air terminal

With 92 votes in favor, nine against and 65 abstentions, the UN bosom declared the Israeli annexation of the territories of the Golan Heights null and void while urging the Zionist authorities to desist from that purpose.

In this sense, the Assembly ratified that Israel’s occupation of these territories constitutes an obstacle to regional stability, meanwhile, called for respecting the limits established on June 4, 1967 by the Security Council.

الجمعية العامة المتحدة تعتمد بأغلبية الأصوات القرار المعنون المعنون المعنون الجولان الجولان الجولان الجولان الجولان الجولان المعنون المعنون المعنون القرار القرار السوري المحتل المحتل المحتل السوري السوري السوري السوري السوري السوري السوري الجولان المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار القرار المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون المعنون الجولان الجولان الجولان الجولان إسرائيل

— rasha hasan/ رشا حسن (@rashasara1111)

November 30, 2022

Likewise, the approved resolution calls for dialogue between the parties and for the international community to support attempts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region.

Israeli forces occupied Syrian territory in the 1967 Six-Day War, which caused the displacement of its inhabitants and a series of wars such as the Yom Kippur War.

#UNGA voted tonight on re-adoption of 5 resolutions, 4 on occupied #Palestine& 1 on occupied Syrian Golan. 1 of them on “peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine”. The #US voted against it, why on earth would any one vote against peaceful settlement of a conflict? pic.twitter.com/vAVYiAI9qS

— ابتسام عازم (@IbtisamAzem)

November 30, 2022

For its part, the United States considers the occupation of the Golan Heights of great importance to Zionist security, which was exacerbated in the administration of far-right former President Donald Trump.

With the outbreak of the conflict in Syria in 2011, the West, which supported the destabilizing forces with the supply of weapons, has found a justification for not giving up the internationally recognized Arab territories.

In total, the United Nations General Assembly approved during this day five resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In addition to the aforementioned on the Israeli claim to annex the Golan Heights, with 90 votes in favor, 30 against and 47 abstentions, another resolution was approved to commemorate in 2023, with a special event, the 75th anniversary of the “Nakba” (catastrophe, in Arabic), term to refer to the Palestinian exodus caused by the creation of Israel in 1948.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



