Lebanese Parliament adjourns eighth session without electing head of state | News

The Lebanese Parliament failed on Thursday to reach consensus to elect a new president after a month of power vacuum, exacerbating the political crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

Lebanon remains without president after seventh legislative session

The eighth legislative session repeated the same behavior of its previous ones, qualified by the majority of the assembly members voting blank while the candidate with the greatest number of supports was once again Michel Moawad.

In this sense, the son of the assassinated former president Rene Moawad achieved 37 votes while the rest of the candidates did not exceed four votes.

النائب ميشال لـ لـ MTV: سلوكيّات أحزاب السلطة ومن غير المقبول الاقتراع بورقة في ظلّ الإنهيار الكامل في البلد البلد@MDOUAIHY

— MTV Lebanon News (@MTVLebanonNews)

December 1, 2022

In turn, five votes were invalidated in the session where a legislator proposed the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Last Thursday, another assembly member voted in favor of the former Chilean president, Salvador Allende.

For his part, the president of Parliament, Nabih Berri, called the ninth session scheduled for next Thursday, December 8, after suspending this day’s session after not reaching a quorum in the second round.

النائب كميل شمعون لـmtv: جلسة ثامنة اليوم و”متل العادة يا سعادة” لا التزام من المجلس لانترخخاس@CamilleDChamoun

— MTV Lebanon News (@MTVLebanonNews)

December 1, 2022

The polarization of the political forces has characterized the core of the assembly in pursuit of achieving a quorum of two thirds and a candidate who achieves the 65 votes necessary to achieve an absolute majority.

Since the end of the term of former Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the nation has been governed by an interim administration with limited functions and capabilities, which prevents an efficient political and administrative exercise.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



