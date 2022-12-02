India assumes presidency of the G20 with vision towards countries of the South | News

India assumed the temporary presidency of the G20 on Thursday while its Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the nation will work under the premise of “an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda to promote the global good”.

G20 assumes the commitment to face food crisis

The premier affirmed that India will build his administration on the positive results of previous presidencies in terms of macroeconomic stability, international taxation and flexibility with debts to third countries.

In this sense, Modi pointed out that the bloc that groups 85 percent of the Gross Domestic Product globally can go further in favor of “catalyzing a fundamental change of mentality to benefit humanity as a whole.”

At the same time, the Indian leader denounced the prevailing inequality in the world from the zero-sum mentality, stressed that New Delhi will work for “a universal sense of unity. Hence our theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

In this sense, Modi emphasized that “this is not just a slogan” and specified that “today we have the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people in the world.”

He assured that the greatest challenges facing humanity today, such as climate change, terrorism and pandemics, can be solved not by fighting each other, but by acting together.”

At the same time, he noted that the bloc’s priorities “will be shaped in consultation not only with our G20 partners, but also with our fellow travelers in the global South, whose voice is often not heard.”

The Asian nation will hold the presidency of the mechanism that includes the largest economies in the world until November 30 of next year, while the Summit of Heads of State is scheduled to be held next September in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



