Belarusian oppositionist Kolesnikova transferred from intensive care unit to surgery

MINSK, December 1 – RIA Novosti. An activist of the headquarters of the ex-candidate for the post of President of Belarus Viktor Babariko, Maria Kolesnikova, who was previously hospitalized from a colony in Gomel to the intensive care unit of a local hospital, was transferred to the surgical department, the press service of Babariko’s headquarters said on Thursday.

Earlier, they reported that an ambulance delivered Kolesnikova to the hospital on November 28, she was hospitalized in the first surgical department and transferred to intensive care. It was noted that she was in a stable serious condition with improvement. With reference to unconfirmed information, the press service reported that the cause of hospitalization was a perforated ulcer. Kolesnikova’s lawyer, Vladimir Pylchenko, confirmed to RIA Novosti the report about the hospitalization of his client, explaining that he had learned about it personally in the Gomel hospital, but he was not told the reasons for the hospitalization. There is no official information about Kolesnikova’s hospitalization; the RIA Novosti hospital administration refused to comment.

“Maria’s father managed to find out how she feels today. According to the doctors, she is getting better. She was transferred to the first surgical department from intensive care. Her appetite is normal, Masha had breakfast with yogurt and porridge. Mary’s hospitals will provide appropriate conditions and care,” the press service said in a statement.

It is noted that “Maria Kolesnikova herself knows her diagnosis from the doctors, as well as what and how they operated on,” but the father was not told the diagnosis.

Kolesnikova has been in a women’s colony in Gomel since January. Earlier, the Supreme Court of Belarus upheld the complaint of members of the presidium of the coordinating council of the Belarusian opposition Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak against the sentence passed by the Minsk Regional Court, leaving it unchanged. In early September last year, the Minsk Regional Court sentenced Kolesnikova and lawyer Znak to 11 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Znak and Kolesnikova, in respect of whom a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen at the stage of the preliminary investigation, were accused of crimes under the articles “conspiracy or other actions committed to seize state power”, “calls for actions aimed at causing harm to national security” and “the creation of an extremist formation or participation in it.” They faced a maximum of 12 years in prison. The case was considered in a closed court session.