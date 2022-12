Macron believes that the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine remains

Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that he received signals from Western partners that Russia wants direct negotiations and proposed a public format. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Washington, if desired, can do a lot, including influencing Kyiv in terms of greater compliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has always said that it is open to negotiations on Ukraine, if Kyiv matures, then the mediation efforts of those who offer will be in demand