World
Macron believes that the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine remains
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the possibility of holding talks on Ukraine still remains.
“Is it not possible to return to the negotiating table and agree on something? I believe that it is still possible,” Macron said on ABC News.
Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that he received signals from Western partners that Russia wants direct negotiations and proposed a public format. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Washington, if desired, can do a lot, including influencing Kyiv in terms of greater compliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has always said that it is open to negotiations on Ukraine, if Kyiv matures, then the mediation efforts of those who offer will be in demand.
Yesterday, 18:33Special military operation in Ukraine
Austrian Foreign Minister called on Russia to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report