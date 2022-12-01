World

Germany intends to keep 30,000 soldiers ready to defend NATO

BERLIN, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Germany intends to keep 30,000 Bundeswehr soldiers ready to defend NATO from 2025, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
“The Bundeswehr had more than 14,000 soldiers ready for the NATO Response Force this year, next year there will be 17,000,” Scholz told reporters after talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
According to the Chancellor, the Bundestag intends to step up its mission to protect its allies.
“From 2025, it is planned to keep 30,000 German soldiers on high alert to provide NATO,” Scholz said.
