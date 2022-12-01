MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the security agencies of the Luhansk People’s Republic, with the support of the National Guard, detained a number of people involved in cooperation with the security service of Ukraine, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the republic told RIA Novosti.

“The special services, with the forceful support of the Russian Guard, continue to carry out measures to neutralize the SBU accomplices in the regions of the LPR liberated during a special military operation. As a result of the measures, persons were detained, according to operational data, involved in cooperation with the special services of Ukraine,” the source said.

He clarified that among the detainees were gunners who transmitted data for the Ukrainian military to carry out artillery strikes on the civilian and critical infrastructure of the cities of the republic.

“Currently, the necessary operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out to establish the details of the crimes of accomplices of the Kyiv regime. The issue of initiating criminal cases under article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Espionage”, which provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years, is being decided,” the source explained.