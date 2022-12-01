Lukashevich called Poland’s refusal to Lavrov to participate in the OSCE Ministerial Council unacceptable

VIENNA, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. Poland’s decision to refuse Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to participate in the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers is unacceptable and deserving of condemnation, said Alexander Lukashevich, head of the Russian delegation, Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE, speaking on Wednesday at the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland.

“The unprecedented and politically motivated decision of the Polish authorities to prevent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from leading our delegation is a serious blow to the prestige of the country, which was entrusted with the responsible task of leading the work of the OSCE this year. Such methods are unacceptable and deserving of condemnation. This position was fully shared foreign ministers of the CSTO member states in a joint statement signed on November 23, which was distributed in Vienna,” he said.