MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. It makes no sense to respond to the words of Ukrainian representatives about the destruction of Russia, just like talking about the destruction of this country, it is necessary to liquidate those who say such things there, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

“There is no point in responding to this nonsense symmetrically. All the more so to say something about the destruction of Ukraine. You just need to destroy such Nazi bastards as the one who said this,” Medvedev said in response to a request to comment on the statements of the head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, who called “to destroy Russia”.