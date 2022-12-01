Biden gave Macron a mirror

WASHINGTON, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Presidents of the United States and France Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron exchanged expensive and meaningful gifts, the press services of the top officials of the two countries said during the French leader’s state visit to Washington.

Among other things, the American leader presented his colleague, whom he called “his friend” earlier today, with a mirror made of wood collected on the territory of the White House. As the press service clarified, it is a replica of an ornament from the White House collection.

12:56Special military operation in Ukraine Lavrov believes that Macron will consult with Biden on Ukraine

In addition, Biden gave Macron a collection of vinyl records with recordings by American musicians, as well as an archival copy of the patent for the first phonograph, which the American inventor Thomas Edison created in 1877. Macron’s wife was presented with a piece of gold and emerald pendant by the American-French designer.

Macron, in turn, brought Biden a vinyl record and a CD with the original soundtrack to the 1966 film Man and Woman, which Biden and his wife watched on their first date, the Elysee Palace said. In addition, the French guest presented the American president with a bowl made in 2012 by the French house of Christof utensils, which symbolizes the first historical ties between the two countries, as well as a sweater from the world -famous French brand Saint James and a watch from LIP.

Biden’s wife Jill, an English teacher commonly referred to as Dr. Biden, received two books from Macron: Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert and selected writings by Albert Camus. US Vice President Kamala Harris, who visited NASA headquarters in Washington with Macron the day before, received a “space” gift from the President of France: a model of the European Ariane 5 launch vehicle, which is assembled at the French plant ArianeGroup.