Embassies of Ukraine abroad received threatening letters

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Threatening letters were received by Ukrainian embassies abroad, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, his words quoted by Ukrinform.

“Other disturbing events have also taken place, with explosives, but with sending very specific threats to the Ukrainian embassies,” he said.

In which countries the diplomatic missions that received threats are located, the publication did not report. However, according to Kuleba, such messages were received by the embassies on Wednesday and Thursday, in connection with which the Foreign Ministry will soon make an official statement.
Earlier, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the Instalaza arms company, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known that on November 24, Spanish police intercepted an envelope, presumably with a “pyrotechnic substance”, which was intended for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Later it became known that another, already the sixth in a row in Spain, a parcel with explosives was found at the US Embassy in Madrid. Specialized explosives disposal units Tedax and other police units advanced to the diplomatic mission building. Later, the parcel was blown up.
The Russian Embassy condemned the distribution of packages with explosives in Spain

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

